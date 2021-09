Ninety percent of Washingtonians don’t have any kind of private long-term care insurance, but about 70% of people over age 65 are going to need it. Washington’s long-term care system is going to be further impacted by the “Age Wave” that has the population of those 85 and older doubling by 2050. That’s going to mean we have a lot of people who need care and and might not know how they’ll pay for it.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO