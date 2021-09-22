Governor Wolf announces PA Climate Action Plan 2021, calling for action on climate change

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has announced the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021, calling for statewide action on climate change from all sectors. "As thousands of Pennsylvanians try to recover from historic flooding and tornadoes related to the remnants of Ida this month, the message is clear: we must move now out of a reactive mode on climate change,” said Wolf. “Across sectors, leadership requires knowledge, tools, and proactive approaches to protect Pennsylvanians from the instability set off by the climbing global temperature. In addition to adapting to the level of impacts we’re already experiencing, we must significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions if we’re to prevent worsening impacts."