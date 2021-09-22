Former Area Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault

(Desoto, MO) Former DeSoto Police Officer, Bethany Zarcone, pleads guilty assaulting a suspect, and agrees to testify against a fellow former officer - whose case is still pending. The incident occurred back in September of 2020 when Zarcone and fellow officer, James Daly, allegedly beat a man who was brought in for booking at a police station in Jefferson County. Court documents state that Daly grabbed the man by the hair and throat before pushing him onto a bench and holding him down by the neck - while Zarcone is alleged to have hit the handcuffed man in the groin. A 3rd person, Allayna Campbell allegedly deleted photos capturing the assault, stating she was instructed to do so by a supervisor. Daly was charged with 3 counts of assault and Zarcone with one count of assault - while Campbell was charged with evidence tampering.