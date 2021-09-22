Dream Big Project Reopening Building
(Farmington, MO) A new medical facility should be opening in the old Mineral Area Regional Medical Center building by next year. During Tuesday's St. Francois County Commission meeting commissioners approved the beginning stages of grant writing to gain funding for the effort. St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner, Harold Gallaher, says they would open the first floor of the hospital first and expand from there as the number of those using the facility grows.www.kfmo.com
