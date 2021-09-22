Bow and Arrow Death in Jefferson County

(Dittmer, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into an attempted stealing that resulted in the death of 40 year old Michael J. Stotts of Dittmer. A press release from Sheriff Dave Marshak indicates the incident took place in the Dittmer area Friday, September 17th. Deputies were dispatched around 4:12 PM to a property in the 100 block of Valley Springs Road for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they located the body of Stotts, who had been pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. According to statements given at the scene by the family’s attorney, a juvenile was walking to a tree stand located on the property to hunt deer carrying a bow and arrows. While walking, the juvenile spotted Stotts, who was attempting to steal a lawn tractor and wood splitter. The juvenile called his father, who arrived at the property a short time later and confronted Stotts. During the confrontation, Stotts reportedly ran toward the juvenile. The attorney states the juvenile warned Stotts several times to stop and was in fear of his safety as Stotts came closer. The juvenile subsequently released an arrow, striking Stotts. The juvenile was not taken into custody. The property has been the site of several recent thefts.