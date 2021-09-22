CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel's banks least efficient among Middle East peers despite improvements

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli banks remain the least efficient among lenders in the Middle East region despite improving their efficiency ratios since the start of the pandemic. The five largest lenders in the country placed at the upper end of a ranking of cost-to-income ratios at select large Middle East and Africa banks compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Israel Discount Bank Ltd. reported the highest ratio of 61.99% as of the end of the second quarter. First International Bank of Israel Ltd.'s 58.58% ratio was the second-highest, while Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. had the third- and fourth-highest. The cost-to-income ratio measures the cost of running a business as a proportion of operating income, and lower ratios indicate a more profitable business.

