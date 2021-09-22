EV Impact: Electric vehicle growth to sever oil from key market

Electric motors truly are the driving force behind electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to the batteries and power electronics, the electric motor is a critical component within the drivetrain. IDTechEx expects over 100 million electric motors to be required per year by 2032 to meet the demand for the growing EV market. Despite electric traction motors originally being developed in the 1800s, the market is still evolving today with new designs, improved performance and more considerations around the materials used. These are not just incremental improvements either, with developments such as axial flux motors and various OEMs eliminating rare-earths altogether. The latest report from IDTechEx, "Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2022-2032", takes a deep dive into this market, assessing trends, benchmarking, and giving market forecasts through to 2032.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO