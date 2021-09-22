CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centennial, CO

The New Face of Holly Creek

By bphin
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovations Revitalize Gathering Spaces at Centennial Community. Major renovations at Holly Creek Life Plan Community are moving forward thanks to corporate vision and planning. The Centennial retirement community is in the middle of key renovations as part of the 50-year anniversary of its parent company Christian Living Communities. Holly Creek is investing $1 million into updating its courtyards, grounds and front entryway. The goal? Refreshed indoor and outdoor spaces that fit the contemporary lifestyle of residents and their entertaining needs.

yourhub.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Metropolitan Area#Thanksgiving#Retirement Community#Realtor#Clc
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy