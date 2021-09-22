The New Face of Holly Creek

Renovations Revitalize Gathering Spaces at Centennial Community. Major renovations at Holly Creek Life Plan Community are moving forward thanks to corporate vision and planning. The Centennial retirement community is in the middle of key renovations as part of the 50-year anniversary of its parent company Christian Living Communities. Holly Creek is investing $1 million into updating its courtyards, grounds and front entryway. The goal? Refreshed indoor and outdoor spaces that fit the contemporary lifestyle of residents and their entertaining needs.