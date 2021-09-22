CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie Mellon Receives $20 Million to Establish Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics in Dietrich College

cmu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter aims to improve global access to mathematics, improve the power of computational proof-assistants, and increase collaboration among educators, researchers, learners. Entrepreneur Charles C. Hoskinson has made a $20 million gift to Carnegie Mellon University to establish the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics, the university announced today. The center will advance mathematical research by improving global access to knowledge and resources for mathematics researchers, educators and learners.

www.cmu.edu

davidsonian.com

Career Center Receives Four Million Dollar Grant

BAILEY MAIERSON ‘25 (she/her), Staff Writer. The Center for Career Development is evolving into the Betty and B. Frank Matthews II ‘49 Center for Career Development. A generous donation from B. Frank Matthews ‘49 II is transforming career opportunities for Davidson students. Matthews felt compelled to contribute to the college...
DAVIDSON, NC
kniakrls.com

Central College Receives $1.97 Million Bequest from James Naccarato Sr.

Central College has received a bequest of $1.97 million from the late James Naccarato Sr., a 1943 graduate of the college who served as a military attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. The gift will support the James J. Naccarato Scholarship, established in his name in 2007. “Jim’s gift...
PELLA, IA
Cardano
fullerton.edu

School of Accountancy Established in College of Business and Economics

Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Accounting has attained school status, making the new School of Accountancy one of only four such entities in California. The status change highlights the strength of one of the largest undergraduate accounting programs in the nation. “This is a game-changer for both Cal State Fullerton...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cryptonews.com

Cardano's Hoskinson Says He Just Got Math Center after USD 20M Donation

A mathematics wing at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, will be named after Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA) and a co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) – after he donated USD 20m to the college, according to the founder himself. Hoskinson announced the news on Twitter, where he...
COLLEGES
u.today

Charles Hoskinson Donates $20 Million to Get Language of Math Rewritten

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output Global, founder of Cardano, and co-founder of Ethereum, has announced that he made a $20 million donation to launch the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University—a private research university located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Sept. 22, Hoskinson tweeted that he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rolla Daily News

State Fair Community College receives $15K to build Innovation Center

The State Fair Community College Foundation recently received $15,000 from Michael and Christy Otten of Lake of the Ozarks for its Stronger Workforce, Greater Community capital campaign to help build the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. The new building will be on the Sedalia campus and expand the college’s capacity...
SEDALIA, MO
miamioh.edu

Myaamia Center receives $510,000 Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant

Funding will support National Breath of Life Archival Institute for Indigenous Languages and further development of Indigenous language archives platform. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $510,000 grant to the Myaamia Center to support the National Breath of Life Archival Institute for Indigenous Languages (National BoL). The institute — based in the Myaamia Center on Miami University’s Oxford campus — works with endangered language communities to build capacity around methods in archives-based research for community-directed revitalization efforts.
OXFORD, OH
yourerie

Allegheny College receives $1.4 Million grant for STEM scholarships

MEADVILLE — Allegheny College has been awarded a grant of over $1,400,294 from the National Science Foundation through the S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program. The grant will provide scholarships and program support for academic and co-curricular mentoring to 24 low-income students who have shown academic talent.
MEADVILLE, PA
thewestsidegazette.com

Morgan State University Awarded $7.5-Million Grant To Establish New Center For Advanced Electro-Photonics With 2D Materials

Morgan State University announced that researchers from its School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences (SCMNS) were awarded a five-year, $7.5-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to find the Center for Advanced Electro-Photonics with 2D Materials. Designed to explore the technological efficacy and use of emergent two-dimensional (2D) materials, the new Center will be run jointly by Morgan and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in partnership with the JHU Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), with additional contributions from scientists at the Adelphi Laboratory Center (ALC) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) research centers of the U.S. Army.
COLLEGES
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing Receives $2 Million Gift to Create Program to Boost Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

AMHERST, Mass. – A $2 million gift to the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Elaine Marieb College of Nursing will create a new comprehensive mentoring and scholarship program to enhance diversity and inclusion within the college. The gift will create a new program called the Seedworks Equity in Nursing Fund, which will provide scholarships, mentoring and peer-to-peer support for aspiring nursing students from diverse backgrounds.
AMHERST, MA
mit.edu

New bionics center established at MIT with $24 million gift

A deepening understanding of the brain has created unprecedented opportunities to alleviate the challenges posed by disability. Scientists and engineers are taking design cues from biology itself to create revolutionary technologies that restore the function of bodies affected by injury, aging, or disease — from prosthetic limbs that effortlessly navigate tricky terrain to digital nervous systems that move the body after a spinal cord injury.
ENGINEERING
esc.edu

SUNY Empire State College Receives Nearly $3 Million from U.S. Department of Education

Institute of Education Sciences Grant funding to develop recognized credentialing system for all learners — with or without degrees. (SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — September 23, 2021) SUNY Empire State College today announced it has been awarded an Institute of Education Sciences (IES) grant through their “Transformative Research in the Education Sciences” program. SUNY Empire and selected partners will use the federal grant, totaling nearly $3 million over three years ($2,999,998.13), to develop a recognized incremental credentialing system for U.S. postsecondary education that will improve academic and labor-market outcomes for students.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
grace.edu

Grace College Science Program Receives $1.5 Million Endowed Chair

Gene and Wanda Inman recently established a $1.5 million fund for an endowed chair for the science program at Grace College. The chair is the first of its kind at Grace and is designed to help the college recruit and retain high-quality science faculty. “The endowed chair helps us attract...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Brush News Tribune

Morgan Community College receives $4.7 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program STEM grant

Morgan Community College (MCC) recently heard from U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet that the college has been selected to receive a Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Program Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) grant through the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release. The grant provides $989,740 in...
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carnegie Mellon University robotics team earns 4th place in search-and-rescue competition

Carnegie Mellon University’s team of students, faculty, staff and robots placed fourth in a major competition testing how well their robots could navigate an underground course simulating a search-and-rescue mission. Called Team Explorer, the university’s team traveled this week to the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) challenge in Louisville,...
ENGINEERING

