Carnegie Mellon Receives $20 Million to Establish Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics in Dietrich College
Center aims to improve global access to mathematics, improve the power of computational proof-assistants, and increase collaboration among educators, researchers, learners. Entrepreneur Charles C. Hoskinson has made a $20 million gift to Carnegie Mellon University to establish the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics, the university announced today. The center will advance mathematical research by improving global access to knowledge and resources for mathematics researchers, educators and learners.www.cmu.edu
