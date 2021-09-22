Carnegie Mellon Receives $20 Million to Establish Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics in Dietrich College

Morgan State University announced that researchers from its School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences (SCMNS) were awarded a five-year, $7.5-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to find the Center for Advanced Electro-Photonics with 2D Materials. Designed to explore the technological efficacy and use of emergent two-dimensional (2D) materials, the new Center will be run jointly by Morgan and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in partnership with the JHU Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), with additional contributions from scientists at the Adelphi Laboratory Center (ALC) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) research centers of the U.S. Army.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO