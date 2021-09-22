Big 12 expansion update, Texas & Oklahoma's exit fees, Pac-12 vs. Big 12
With the recent additions of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to the Big 12, speculation and concerns have all but calmed for now, but it is an every day process. There is new information continuing to surface as the Big 12 is looking at its option for a "Chapter 2" with expansion and as I've reported multiple times, Memphis and Boise State are in a very good position to be the next additions to the league.sicem365.com
Comments / 6