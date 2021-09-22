CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil, gas deal tracker: Deals fall YOY in August, but merger value rises

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil and gas M&A deal-making in August fell from year-ago levels despite two major corporate consolidations, one in North America and one in Australia, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The industry announced fewer whole-company and minority-stake deals in August 2021 than in August 2020 — 31 deals compared...

