DENVER (CBS4) – The holidays return in-person to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this year and tickets go on sale Friday. That’s the same day you’ll be able to make a date with “Dear Evan Hansen.” The holiday program includes the return of Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” in the renovated Wolf Theatre. It runs from November 19 until December 26 with tickets starting at $35. This musical adaptation takes us through Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight transformation to remind us of the true meaning of the holidays. (credit: Denver Center Theatre Company) You’ll find a bigger, outdoor-indoor immersive “Camp Christmas” experience at...

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO