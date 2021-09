Most people who love the Jurassic Park movie franchise and are generally fans of dinosaurs, among other prehistoric animals, wish what was shown in the movie could be possible in real life too. While not dinosaur species like the T-Rex or so, a scientist, however, is trying to develop genetically engineered woolly mammoths, which are ancestors of modern-day elephants and thrived during the Ice Age.

ANIMALS ・ 15 DAYS AGO