CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Statewide mask mandate group grows to 8,000

myrecordnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

(MIRS News)—An armada of parents’ groups said to have as many as 8,000 people are calling on the state to implement a mask mandate for all public K-12 schools. The coalition calling itself Michigan Parents. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...

www.myrecordnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

Judge Rules Against Parents In Lawsuit Seeking Statewide School Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has ruled against a group of Minnesota parents who filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. In court documents filed Tuesday, Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. denied Parents Advocating for Safe Schools’ motion for a temporary restraining order, which sought to require Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education to institute a mask mandate in all public K-12 schools.
EDUCATION
abc23.com

School Mask Mandate Loophole

With covid case counts rising, especially among children, the state has been mandating masks. For those in schools. But some districts are taking advantage of an apparent loophole making it easier for kids to opt-out of wearing a mask. Crispin Havener take a closer look at this new mask fight.
EDUCATION
WBOC

Md. General Assembly Review Committee to Vote on Statewide School Mask Mandate

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Face masks are still optional in Somerset County schools but that may change Tuesday, when the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Administrative Executive and Legislative Review Committee meets to vote on a statewide school mask mandate. Some people, like Sherri Brittingham, say the decision to wear masks in school should be up to parents.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Mirs News#Michigan Parents Thanks#The Record Newspaper
Gettysburg Times

Mask mandate contested at FASD

The state’s mask mandate for students and daycares came under fire during Fairfield Area School District’s board meeting Monday. Richard Phillips and Candace Ferguson Miller, both of whom applied to fill a recently-vacated board seat, spoke out against kowtowing to the state’s requirement for students to be masked.
FAIRFIELD, PA
WFMJ.com

South Range Schools mandate masks for close student groups

Another Valley school district has announced it will be using masks to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of COVID 19. Parents in the South Range Local School District in Mahoning County on Wednesday received a recorded call from Superintendent Bethany Carlson announcing that students and staff must wear masks when teachers need to gather students into groups that are closer than the recommended three-foot minimum distance.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
advantagenews.com

Businesses "exasperated" with another mask mandate, group's director says

With another indoor mask mandate in place, businesses must again insist customers wear masks or turn them away. National Federation of Independent Business State Director Mark Grant says it’s been a difficult year for small businesses and the mandate is another challenge. “They’re in a tough spot,” he said. “They’re...
SMALL BUSINESS
Grand Haven Tribune

Parents call for statewide school mask mandate; lawmakers debate forbidding them

A coalition of Michigan parents who say they’re fighting against anti-mask protesters called for leaders to enact a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday. The call-to-action contrasts directly with scenes from Lansing on Tuesday, where lawmakers debated a package of bills that, among other provisions, would prohibit a statewide mask mandate. It’s unlikely Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would sign any of the bills if they reach her desk.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Board explains mask mandate

BROOKFIELD — Parents addressed the Brookfield Board of Education on Wednesday over concerns with the mask mandate that was implemented Monday after 120 students in the district have had to be quarantined already this school year. Masks originally were optional, but after cases increased, Superintendent Toby Gibson implemented the mask...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

Governor DeWine advocates for masks in school, laments new law preventing a statewide mandate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a public plea on Tuesday for schools to use masks as a way to keep kids in the classroom full-time. The Governor joined forces with the heads of children’s hospitals from around the state, including ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, armed with the latest numbers showing 29,000 children in Ohio have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last couple of months, representing an increase of almost 200%.
TOLEDO, OH
abc57.com

Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools hosting Zoom meeting over statewide mask mandate

As parents are calling for a mask mandate in Michigan, the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools is hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday at 10 am. MiPASS is hosting this meeting to push back against anti-mask parents and is calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask mandate indoors for PreK-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
MICHIGAN STATE
blainecountyjournal.com

Mask Mandate Revisited

In early September, the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) released information regarding the August 31 announcement made by Governor Greg Gianforte regarding the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) emergency rule to reinforce parental rights regarding masking in schools. Recognizing parents as the ultimate decision makers...
EDUCATION
Providence Business News

Group files suit challenging R.I. school mask mandate

PROVIDENCE (AP) – A group of Rhode Island parents and grandparents has filed a legal challenge to Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s statewide school mask mandate. The lawsuit filed in Providence Superior Court on Thursday alleges the Democratic governor violated state law and the state constitution in both signing the K-12 mask mandate and also declaring a new state of emergency due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, WPRI-TV reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
963xke.com

Group of NACS parents sue over school mask mandates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A group of parents in one Fort Wayne-area school district are going to court to try to end their kids’ schools’ mask mandates. Four parents filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of their 12 children accusing Governor Eric Holcomb, the state’s public health commissioner, North Allen County Schools’ superintendent, and three members of the North Allen County School board of overstepping their authority by ordering kids to wear masks.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy