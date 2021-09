Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that childcare workers will need to go through regular testing if they are not fully vaccinated by November. The order goes into effect on November first, at which time all employees of any child care facility will need to be fully vaccinated of under-go weekly testing for COVID-19. In order to be fully vaccinated, workers will need to get their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna by October 17. Johnson and Johnson’s not shot dose can be received two weeks prior to the Nov. 1st start date.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO