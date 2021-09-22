CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come Together & Feel the Music: NOLAxNOLA Lineup Announced

By Re'gine Smith
whereyat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved city of New Orleans is working overtime to keep its music venues, musicians, and culture bearers strong and supported during these trying times. A coalition of the city's iconic nightclubs and music venues, in partnership with New Orleans & Company, have combined to create NOLAxNOLA. This branded series of live music events will be sweeping the city streets during the dates of our lost New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, October 7-17, 2021.

