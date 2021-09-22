Come Together & Feel the Music: NOLAxNOLA Lineup Announced
Our beloved city of New Orleans is working overtime to keep its music venues, musicians, and culture bearers strong and supported during these trying times. A coalition of the city's iconic nightclubs and music venues, in partnership with New Orleans & Company, have combined to create NOLAxNOLA. This branded series of live music events will be sweeping the city streets during the dates of our lost New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, October 7-17, 2021.whereyat.com
