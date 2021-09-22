New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

After Daft will be a definitive publication on pioneering French music duo Daft Punk and the first book so far to cover their entire career, from formation in 1993 to split in 2021. It will be the most thorough attempt yet to document Daft Punk’s unique position within the cultural landscape, including interviews with a broad swathe of contributors who worked closely with Daft Punk for years, as well as others in the wider industry who were affected & inspired by the duo and their enduring impact.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO