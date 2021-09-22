CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

By Lennon Cihak
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new book written by UK-based author and journalist Gabriel Szatan will cover Daft Punk's transformational, nearly three-decade career. The book, titled After Daft, will chronicle the legendary duo's influential career and the upbringing of 21st century musical styles like blog house, hyperpop and "mash-up" DJ mixes. The book explores the "teachers," or the artists that heavily influenced Daft Punk's sound and their Homework album. This aspect will primarily focus on Black and Latin musicians from Chicago, Detroit and the American midwest.

