There's already plenty of panic to go around in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are under .500 for the first time in the Pat Mahomes era. Two (albeit close) losses have the Chiefs at the bottom of the AFC West, and their Week 3 home loss to the Chargers was a stark reminder that getting back up top might not be as easy as it used to be. It's a start that has Kyle Brandt sounding the alarm already, which the Good Morning Football host explained to 610's Cody and Gold on Monday afternoon.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO