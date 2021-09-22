Jerome Edward “Jerry” Rich
Jerome Edward “Jerry” Rich, September 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Miriam Rich; dear father and father-in-law of Norman Rich (Elise), the late Robert Rich (late Carol), Caryn Rosen (Greg), and Ellyn Bender (Michael); dear grandfather of A.J. Rich (Ashley), Alex Rich, Harrison Rich, Noah Rosen, Caleb Rosen, Jonah Rosen, Ashley Bender and Austin Bender; dear great-grandfather of Hudson and Sloan Rich; dear brother of the late Stanford Rich; dear friend to many. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided to Jerry by ComForCare during the past three months.stljewishlight.org
