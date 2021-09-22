The Importance of Using a Local Lender

BOSTON (SHNS) – For much of the pandemic, homebuyers and other consumers who need to conduct notarized transactions have been able to do so virtually. Now, with that option set to expire by the end of the year, lawmakers and bankers are making a new push to keep the changes in place. Rep. Carmine Gentile filed legislation (H 1602) that would allow most oaths or affirmations administered by a notary to be performed electronically, and during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill Wednesday, several mortgage bankers and real estate industry leaders said remote options proved popular during the pandemic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO