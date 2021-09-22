CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Importance of Using a Local Lender

By Christin J Hunter, Broker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lender is a lender, and it doesn't really make a difference if they are local, right? Wrong. The vast majority of real estate professionals and escrow officers will tell you that using a local lender really can be the difference between a smooth transaction and a pothole-riddled transaction that makes the heart rates of everyone involved jump sky high. Buying a home is in itself a stressful process; adding additional stressors can muddy what is supposed to be an exciting life event.

