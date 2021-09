CENTER TWP. — Those looking for a new job with PennDOT will have an opportunity to meet recruiters and possibly walk away with a job offer this Thursday. PennDOT will be hosting a recruitment event for their operator and diesel mechanic positions at Penn State Beaver's Lodge Room at 4 p.m. Laptops and staff will be on hand at the event to help interested applicants navigate their new electronic application process throughout the event.

BEAVER, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO