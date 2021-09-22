CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

#135 Today’s Boondoggle- with Shane Ramer of That Sober Guy Podcast

domaincle.com
 6 days ago

In this episode Bill talks with Shane Ramer of That Sober Guy Podcast. We talk about Shane’s background in music, the days of hard partying, going to rehab, his early recovery, dealing with our feelings, and other areas of our lives that our addictive personalities are still a daily work in progress. We also discuss That Sober Guy Podcast, the vision behind it, it’s growth and creativity, and the positive stories that have come of it.

www.domaincle.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmenproject.com

Real Men Feel: Regular Guy Chat with Tony [Podcast]

Chasing the desire for your father’s love can be a horrendous path. Listen to Real Men Feel, #250, “Regular Guy Chat with Tony” here:. Tony Novello is an artist who makes things, from slate mountainscapes to fused glass wind chimes. He joins us to speak about his mission to serve others and help mend the fabric of the world. When he’s not doing art, he serves as an Air Force senior consultant and servant-leader for the Department of Defense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Sober Guy Podcast#Dreemnutrition Com#Apple Podcast#Google Music#Social Media#Todays Boondoggle#Venmo
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Stream Sevyn Streeter’s New Album ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’

The R&B singer has released her sophomore studio album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, the follow-up to her 2017 Girl Disrupted record. The 15-track set includes guest appearances from Jeremih, Lucky Daye, BIA (‘Nasty Girl’) and more. Streeter recorded the project amid the Covid-19 lockdown, portraying the different emotions she went...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Sha’carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

HODA KOTB AND ‘TODAY’ LAUNCH NEW ORIGINAL PODCAST

NEW YORK – September 14, 2021 – Hoda Kotb and NBC News’ TODAY are launching a new original podcast, Making Space With Hoda Kotb. The series premieres with two episodes Monday, September 20. Audio trailer and subscription are available here. Kotb’s debut podcast will focus on the importance of “making...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy