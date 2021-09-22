#135 Today’s Boondoggle- with Shane Ramer of That Sober Guy Podcast
In this episode Bill talks with Shane Ramer of That Sober Guy Podcast. We talk about Shane’s background in music, the days of hard partying, going to rehab, his early recovery, dealing with our feelings, and other areas of our lives that our addictive personalities are still a daily work in progress. We also discuss That Sober Guy Podcast, the vision behind it, it’s growth and creativity, and the positive stories that have come of it.www.domaincle.com
