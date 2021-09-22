I'm a Busy Mom—These Skincare Products Help Me Prioritize Myself

Whenever I scroll through social media, I often wonder how people manage to do it all. How are they able to make their lives appear so effortless, even with a million things on their plates? Sometimes I'm in awe. Some days I feel jealous. And I occasionally compare myself to them (which just makes me feel like I'm not doing enough). So it's refreshing when someone I admire hits me with some honesty. Take Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, the founder of self-care brand and modern-day spa Chillhouse, for example. "I get a lot of help. It takes an army," she tells me. Despite the help, I'm still impressed by how much she does on her own. Not only does she have a business to run, but she's a new mom to a ridiculously cute little boy, Heni. So I decided to dig deeper and find out how the founder of Chillhouse actually chills out.