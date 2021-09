The Uintah Basin Association of Governments has helped many Uintah Basin families get into new construction homes through a unique housing program and right now they are looking for one more family to get on board. The Mutual Self Help Housing program helps local families build sweat equity in their own homes. Once a group is formed they work together building new construction homes with the help of professionals through the program. Groups have utilized the Self Help Housing program in neighborhoods throughout Uintah and Duchesne County. The current group in need of one more family is building in Ballard. The program utilizes a USDA Rural Development Direct Loan for the program participants. Those interested in learning more are invited to call the UBAOG office at 435-722-4518. Applications can be viewed and downloaded from www.ubaog.org.

UINTAH, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO