Some days, let’s be honest, some weeks, I feel just plain down. Sometimes I would even go as far as calling this feeling hopeless. There are times I feel stuck and can’t find a way out for the life of me. To help myself limit these experiences and keep them from taking over my life, my mood, and my actions, I have begun to put into practice the habit of hunting for hope and inspiration everywhere. This practice has changed my life and I know it will change yours too.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO