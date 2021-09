The first two hours of the abridged 2020 Tony Awards, shown in September 2021, were well produced, an intimate affair with a lot of heart, if a little odd. All of the 2020 Tony Awards from an abbreviated season were handed out except Best Musical, Play and Revival of a Play. They were left for the CBS special at 9pm. Everything else was handed out on Paramount Plus, but just on the East Coast. On the West Coast, everyone was complaining. They’ll see it later.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO