September 22 Community Update

Enjoy free, family-friendly fun on Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the West Allis Department of Public Works Building, 6300 W. McGeoch Ave. Tour Public Works and get a first-hand look at operations. Meet crews and check out demonstrations and simulations of all the work Public Works does to keep our City safe and clean! If you have a little one who's crazy for trucks, Public Works vehicles will be on display and young visitors can explore and learn more about Public Works equipment. Plus games, prize drawings, and Taqueria La Vecindad food truck and Pete's Pops will be on hand to make this a full afternoon of fun! Bring your family and join us on Sept. 25 to learn more about how Public Works works for you! Masks are recommended. Please note the municipal yard drop-off site will be closed that day.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO