September 22 Community Update

westalliswi.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of West Allis Artscape Committee is excited to announce that our West Allis Living Streets Mural Project is installing a new set of murals in West Allis this month. The new murals will be at the following locations:. 5901 W. Burnham St. - Erin LaBonte. 6016 W. Burnham...

www.westalliswi.gov

westalliswi.gov

Public Works Open House

Enjoy free, family-friendly fun on Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the West Allis Department of Public Works Building, 6300 W. McGeoch Ave. Tour Public Works and get a first-hand look at operations. Meet crews and check out demonstrations and simulations of all the work Public Works does to keep our City safe and clean! If you have a little one who's crazy for trucks, Public Works vehicles will be on display and young visitors can explore and learn more about Public Works equipment. Plus games, prize drawings, and Taqueria La Vecindad food truck and Pete's Pops will be on hand to make this a full afternoon of fun! Bring your family and join us on Sept. 25 to learn more about how Public Works works for you! Masks are recommended. Please note the municipal yard drop-off site will be closed that day.
westalliswi.gov

Burnham Pointe Park Ribbon Cutting

Join your neighbors on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 – 6 p.m. as we celebrate the grand opening of your new park at 6031 W. Burnham St. with an evening of free family fun. Join your neighbors on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 – 6 p.m. as we celebrate the grand opening of your new park at 6031 W. Burnham St. with an evening of free family fun.
RiverBender.com

L&C Board Authorizes Match For Main Complex Project

GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees voted Monday night, during a special board meeting, to commit $12.5 million in match funding to support a major renovation of the Godfrey Campus’ Main Complex. In 2019, the State of Illinois allocated $37.5 million to L&C’s Main Complex Renovation Project, but no money has been released to date. “The $12.5 million represents a 25 percent match to support an important and long overdue renovation that ensures Continue Reading
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

Man Grabbed At School Board Meeting Over Mask Mandates Speaks Out; More Local Officials Resigning

CARVER CO., Minn. (WCCO) — A tense Eastern Carver County School Board meeting over a mask mandate Monday culminated with a physical altercation, the latest flashpoint in a bitter nationwide battle over COVID-19 policies in schools. On Monday, parents and community members spoke out against a new mask policy implemented in the district through October in response to rising COVID-19 cases. The district said it analyzed state, county, local and building-level data on coronavirus cases to inform the decision. Infections linked to schools are on the rise across the state, health officials say. Chaska resident Jonas Sjoberg said he showed up to...
CBS Chicago

Tenants Are Encouraged To Apply For Rental Assistance Before The October 3rd Deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) – We’re only days away from the end of Illinois’ eviction moratorium. Governor Pritzker has extended the moratorium multiple times since the beginning the pandemic, but it appears it will finally be lifted this weekend. Nervous tenants who haven’t paid their rent in months face losing their homes, but as CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, lots of people are making a last-minute effort to sign up for the state’s rental assistance program. Here at the Allen Metropolitan CME Church the rush is on. “The response is tremendous. Even this morning before we got here this morning at 8 O’clock, they were...
GV Wire

As Pot Shops Licenses Are Appealed, One Hopeful Continues Building

Five retail marijuana licenses are being appealed, the city of Fresno says. A yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing will determine the fate of the stores. Two of the five appeals were filed against shops owned in partnerships by Kacey Auston, a City Hall lobbyist who also sits on several civic boards. Auston was awarded three licenses. Her stores at 7315 Blackstone Ave. (Cookies in Fresno City Council District 2) and 1264 Wishon Blvd. (Lemonade in District 1) are under challenge.
westalliswi.gov

Fall Yard Waste Collection Begins Sept. 26

Although the State of Wisconsin banned yard waste such as leaves, weeds, lawn thatch, flowers, vines and other non-fruit or vegetable matter from being collected and disposed of with household trash, yard waste can still be disposed of in several ways. 1. A note on grass clippings: Grass clippings are...
vermontbiz.com

Burlington Greenway Updates for September

This is the page info about the construction updates affecting the Burlington Bike Path for the 2021 construction season. Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Background: Essentially there are three projects in two locations that will be happening this summer through December. Concurrently, at the Waterfront, there is the Rail Realignment project managed with VTRANS and DPW that will bring AMTRAK passenger rail service back into Burlington; this is combined with the Greenway realignment that is shifting the Path to west side of the new tracks. At the south end of the Greenway, BPRW will be starting Phase 3b of the Path Rehabilitation through Oakledge. Read on below for more details about the closures and project status.
KGET 17

Projections show Kern County has yet to reach hospitalization peak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wave of the 3rd surge of Coronavirus is here, and our hospitals are filling up, again. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern County Public Health director Brynn Carrigan said our hospitalization numbers are projected to peak at the end of this week. As of Monday, 323 people are in the hospital, 67 are in the ICU. The peak projects hospitalizations to reach 333 patients.
