Public Hearing - 2020-2021 Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report

CITY OF JURUPA VALLEY

REGARDING SUBMISSION OF THE 2020-2021

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Jurupa Valley City Council will hold a public hearing and public comment period regarding the approval and submission of the City’s 2020-2021 Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) for expenditures of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

The City of Jurupa Valley is a recipient of CDBG funds, awarded to the City by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In order to receive CDBG funds, the City is required to prepare a multi-year strategic plan known as the Consolidated Plan. Subsequently, at the beginning of each year, the City prepares a one-year expenditure plan outlining the planned use of CDBG funds. At the conclusion of the fiscal year, the City must prepare a year-end performance report known as the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The 2020-2021 CAPER covers the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and provides a summary of activities undertaken with CDBG funds during the report period.

15-Day Public Comment Period

The required 15-day public comment period for the 2020-2021 CAPER will commence September 22, 2021 and will end October 7, 2021. The draft document will be available for public review at the following locations Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM:

Jurupa Valley City Hall – 8930 Limonite Avenue

Riverside County Library Louis Rubidoux Branch - 5840 Mission Blvd.

Riverside County Library Glen Avon Branch - 9244 Galena St.

The draft CAPER will also be posted on the City’s website (www.jurupavalley.org/CDBG). Written comments regarding the draft CAPER may be submitted to the attention of Amy Sells at the City Hall address. All written comments must be received by the City no later than 12 PM October 7, 2021.

Public Hearing

The City is also required to hold a public hearing to obtain additional public comments regarding the 2020-2021 CAPER. The City of Jurupa Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 7, 2021, for this purpose. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers. The City Council meeting will be held at 7 PM or soon thereafter. For additional information regarding the hearing (including reasonable requests for special accommodations for persons with disabilities), please contact Amy Sells at (951) 332-6464 Ext. 249.

The agenda report for this item will be available on or before Monday, October 4, 2021 on the City’s website at www.jurupavalley.org. Additionally, a copy of the report may be obtained at City Hall during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM It is recommended that you contact City Hall to ensure a copy of the report is available for distribution. For further information you may wish to call City Hall at (951) 332-6464.

If you wish to challenge the City’s decision in court, the challenge will be limited only to those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing, prior to the public hearing, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk’s Department, prior to, the public hearing described in this notice.

Amy Sells, Principal Management Analyst

Publish: Press Enterprise, September 21, 2021