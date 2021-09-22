CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC South Roundup: Week 2

Cover picture for the articleDespite being down by more than double digits twice in the game, the Titans mounted an incredible comeback on the shoulders of their best player, Derrick Henry, who rushed for 182 yards and 3 scores. Julio Jones also showed up big time for his second game in a Titans uniform, racking up 128 yards on eight catches. It seems like the supposedly great Seahawks’ run defense was not that great after all. On the down side for Tennessee, the Titans defense does not look solid at all.

