Baltimore, MD – “Hand Through the Veil” is best described as a period drama — a thriller with elements of mystery. The story is compelling and original. Renowned author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has spent years in pursuit of contact with the other side. Famed magician Harry Houdini has been on a parallel journey to debunk the very notion. With the help of the brash and unpredictable medium, Mina Crandon, the two come to the table for one final seance. The baggage all three bring with them results in a chaotic and strange experience that none will ever forget.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO