Stevie Bruce

Stevie Kathryn Marissa Ankerich Bruce, 30, of Deerfield Lane, Royston, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital, Lavonia. Born on June 18, 1991 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of Gregory Eugene "Greg" Ankerich and Yvonne Michelle Hicks Ankerich, also loved her like a daughter Tammy Cleveland and Tommy Etheridge. Mrs. Bruce was a graduate of Lanier Tech with an LPN degree. She was employed with Athens Clinic as an LPN. Stevie loved being with family and friends and being a nurse. She also volunteered with both the Hart County Humane Society and the Bearded Villains.