Public Health

Analysis: Pregnancy attempts dropped steeply during pandemic

Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom May 2020 to October 2020, pregnancy attempts among women in the U.S. dropped from 6.1% to 4.9%—almost 20%—according to a new analysis from the Apple Women’s Health Study. Researchers measured pregnancy attempts by analyzing responses from more than 20,000 study participants to the question, “Did you actively try to...

www.hsph.harvard.edu

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whattoexpect.com

Myths About the COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy

These are some of the biggest myths parents-to-be often hear about the COVID-19 vaccine — and why they're untrue. By now, you've likely heard that leading health officials and experts from groups such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) strongly recommend that all pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine. We know that pregnant women are more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, including hospitalization, intubation and preterm birth, and data show that the vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: High blood pressure during pregnancy

Pregnancy puts strains on a woman’s cardiovascular system, causing the heart and lungs to work harder. In addition, as many as one in 12 women have elevated blood pressure during their pregnancy. But now, new research shows high blood pressure during pregnancy may lead to additional cardiovascular risks, even a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

New treatments for COVID-19 may stave off the worst effects of the virus

Even with three highly effective vaccines available in abundance throughout the country, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause a large number of new infections, particularly in states where vaccination rates remain low. What’s more, as schools and businesses reopen and the holiday season approaches, another rise in infections may be on the way. There is, however, some good news. Numerous medications, including fledgling and repurposed drugs, are accessible. For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, these new treatments, along with supportive care advances – such as placing some patients on their stomachs in a “prone position” – were helping bring down mortality...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbs19news

Sick leave accessibility during the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even with COVID-19 cases rising, sick leave is not accessible for many employees. Some people are having to choose between a COVID-19 test and getting their paycheck. Doctors say to get a test even if you think it’s just allergies. Dr. William Petri, at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Safe medication use during pregnancy

Women who are expecting are understandably cautious about what they put into their bodies. From the foods they eat to the beverages they drink, expecting mothers tend to take nothing for granted. Expecting mothers also exercise caution about medication. Women typically have questions about medication use during pregnancy, including how...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
runningmagazine.ca

Study: regular exercise during pregnancy can reduce complications

There is a large body of research to show that exercising during pregnancy provides a list of benefits to both the mother and the growing baby. Despite this, thousands of women are told by their doctors they shouldn’t exercise because of certain “contraindications.” Recently a group of researchers argued that these recommendations were not based on evidence, but simply on the opinion of the doctor, and sought to investigate how exercising actually affects these women. The verdict? In most cases, physical activity should not be restricted.
FITNESS
parentherald.com

A Short Guide to Hair Health During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most significant moments in a woman's life, and the minute you receive the good news right through to the child's actual birth can be absolutely magical for many women. Furthermore, pregnancy is even more significant due to the various effects it can have on the body, some that you might not even expect. Take hair health, for instance. Although everyone experiences different symptoms, many women notice changes to the quality of their hair, such as thick, luscious locks during pregnancy and thinner hair after they have given birth. Here is a short guide to hair health during and after pregnancy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whattoexpect.com

The One Thing That Helped My Congestion During Pregnancy

Breathe easier without any meds that could harm your baby. What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. What are they? Breathe Right Nasal Strips. Why I...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mountain Xpress

Mental health falters during pandemic

Briefly, it seemed like the coronavirus pandemic had turned a corner. “People were starting to feel a little bit optimistic this summer,” says Ariel Shumaker, an Asheville therapist in private practice, about COVID-19. “And now, it’s not feeling optimistic.”. Fatigue, sadness, anxiety, rage, fear, exhaustion — these are the emotions...
ASHEVILLE, NC
La Crosse Tribune

WATCH NOW: New studies reiterate COVID vaccines safe during pregnancy

Another study has confirmed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, with both the Moderna and Pfizer shots showing no risk for miscarriage. The CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine all recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, with earlier CDC data and a new data analysis from HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education reaffirming the benefits of vaccination, particularly as contracting the coronavirus can be dangerous for women who are expecting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

