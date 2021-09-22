Nominee for ambassador to Canada gains senators' praise

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

