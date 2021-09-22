CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominee for ambassador to Canada gains senators' praise

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — David L. Cohen, a decades-long fixture in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s political, civic and business circles, won bipartisan praise Wednesday during a Senate committee hearing on his nomination to become the U.S. ambassador to Canada. Both of Pennsylvania’s senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey, introduced and advocated...

