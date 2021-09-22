CMSRU welcomes new medical students during annual White Coat Ceremony

CAMDEN, NJ -- Earlier this month, CMSRU officially welcomed its new first-year students into the profession of medicine during the Class of 2025 White Coat Ceremony. The White Coat Ceremony included inspirational talks by several special guests, the traditional “cloaking” ceremony, and the students’ first recitation of the Hippocratic Oath. Due to the pandemic, the number of guests was scaled back and all attendees were required to be fully vaccinated and masked. The event was livestreamed on CMSRU’s YouTube channel for those who could not attend in person this year.