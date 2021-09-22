CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glassboro, NJ

CMSRU welcomes new medical students during annual White Coat Ceremony

rowan.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, NJ -- Earlier this month, CMSRU officially welcomed its new first-year students into the profession of medicine during the Class of 2025 White Coat Ceremony. The White Coat Ceremony included inspirational talks by several special guests, the traditional “cloaking” ceremony, and the students’ first recitation of the Hippocratic Oath. Due to the pandemic, the number of guests was scaled back and all attendees were required to be fully vaccinated and masked. The event was livestreamed on CMSRU’s YouTube channel for those who could not attend in person this year.

today.rowan.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glassboro, NJ
Education
City
Camden, NJ
City
Glassboro, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Medical Students#University President#White Coat Ceremony#University College#Cmsru#Md#Rowan University#Children S Hospital
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy