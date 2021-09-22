Racers place at first league meet, ready for second dash
Clarkston High School Cross Country teams competed in the first OAA Red Jamboree at Lake Orion High School, Sept. 14. The boys finished in fourth place with a score of 97. Senior Joey Taverna led the team finishing in fifth place in the time of 17:25.4. The top five runners also included sophomore Bryce Nowik in 14th place in the time of 18:21.5; sophomore Andrew Floros, 16th, 18:27.9; freshman Sam King, 19:22.8; and sophomore Matthew Boor, 37th, 19:26.1.clarkstonnews.com
