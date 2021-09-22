CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Halton Region

insidehalton.com
 6 days ago

The Cemetery of the Church of St. Matthew-on-the-Plains. The Cemetery Board of the Church of St. Matthew-on-the-Plains has submitted by-laws to the Registrar of the Funeral, Burial, and Cremation Services Act, 2002. Any interested parties may contact John Creary at tel: (905) 631-8397 for information or a copy. The by-laws may be reviewed or a copy obtained, by appointment, at the Church of St Matthew-on-the Plains located at 126 Plains Road East, Burlington, Ontario. These by-laws are subject to the approval of the Registrar, Funeral, Burial, and Cremation Services Act, 2002. tel: Bereavement Authority of Ontario 647-483-2645 or 1-844-493-6356.3333.

