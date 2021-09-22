Halton Region

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO