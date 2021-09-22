CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albin, IA

Quilt show to benefit New Albin Public Library

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

October 8-10, over 200 quilted items will adorn the New Albin Community Center, located at 137 Railroad Avenue SW in New Albin. There will be an array of quilts, including antique quilts, baby quilts, t-shirt quilts, wall hangings, table runners and wool work on display. Hours for the show will be Friday, October 8 from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, October 10 from 12-4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the New Albin Public Library.

waukonstandard.com

