POTUS

Trump’s lawsuit against New York Times and his niece is a ‘stunt,’ her lawyer says

By Erik Larson, Bloomberg News (TNS)
 6 days ago
Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times and his niece over an investigative report on his tax avoidance for which she provided documents is just his “latest …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local...

Washington Post

Trump sues New York Times and niece Mary Trump over tax records story

Former president Donald Trump has sued his niece, Mary L. Trump, and the New York Times over the publication of a 2018 article detailing allegations that he “participated in dubious tax schemes … including instances of outright fraud” that allowed him to receive over $413 million from his father, Fred Trump Sr., while significantly reducing taxes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump sues the New York Times for exposing his secrets

Former President Donald Trump has sued the New York Times, again. The 27-page filing in a Dutchess County, N.Y., court amounts to a presidential fit over his failure to suppress embarrassing information and raises the question: Does Trump have anything better to do?. We all know the answer to that...
POTUS
New York Post

Donald Trump sues NY Times, his niece for uncovered tax documents

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times stemming from explosive news articles about the former president’s taxes and finances. Trump is seeking no less than $100 million in damages, accusing Mary of breaking a non-disclosure agreement by leaking his personal tax...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Donald Trump
MSNBC

When Trump says the U.S. 'will not survive,' don't look away

It was an opinion that was designed to raise eyebrows — and it worked. The Washington Post published an op-ed late last week from Robert Kagan, a conservative at the Brookings Institution, with a headline that read, "Our constitutional crisis is already here." Kagan's first sentence read, "The United States...
POTUS
NBC News

Danny CevallosTrump sues his niece and the New York Times over tax story. His niece might be in trouble.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit in New York against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. He accuses Mary Trump of breach of contract and the Times and its reporters of wrongfully interfering with that contract. Specifically, he’s alleging that Mary Trump shared his tax returns with three Times reporters, breaching a prior agreement she had made to keep them confidential. The Times then printed the information.
POTUS
Washington Times

Donald Trump sues New York Times, Mary Trump: Report

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly suing the New York Times and his niece Mary Trump over stories about his tax filings. According to the Daily Beast, the lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, and accuses the liberal newspaper and the family member of an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
MSNBC

Trump reveals he asked Georgia Governor to 'help us out' following defeat to Biden

Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.” Sept. 27, 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
#The New York Times
POTUS
MSNBC

Key lawyer says new indictments coming in Trump Organization case

Donald Trump can no longer publish weird messages via social media, but the former president still releases written statements on a regular basis, filled with conspiracy theories, demonstrable lies, assorted attacks against perceived foes, and his unique writing style in which random words are capitalized because he considers the words important.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Begs MAGA Obsessives: Please Stop Attacking Me

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has urged MAGA fanatics to stop going after him for reporting on the ultimately pointless Republican-led Arizona election “audit” that found President Joe Biden’s margin of victory against Donald Trump was actually bigger than originally thought. In a humbling result for Trump and his most ardent supporters, the conspiracy-theory-driven recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County showed last week that Biden won by 360 more votes than reported in the first count. Kurtz hit out at Trump fans for hammering him for reporting on the result, writing: “A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media. Raising questions about possible errors & fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

