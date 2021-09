Uh-oh! Rep. Lauren Boebert might be in trouble.According to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission, the QAnon congresswoman, who hates LGBTQ people, illegally used campaign funds to cover her rent and utilities bills.The filing, submitted to the FEC last week, revealed that she paid back $6,650 to her campaign after using the money to make four Venmo payments–two at $2,000 each and two at $1,325 each–for “personal expenses.”Related: Gay Twitter just unleashed on Lauren Boebert after she goes on batsh*t rant about HIVThe illegal payments were made to someone named John Pachecho, whose address is the same as Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, the gun-themed diner run by Boebert and her husband, Jayson.

RIFLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO