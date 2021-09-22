Letters to the Editor 09/23/21

This week's cover image is what is commonly referred to as a "ghost bike." Drawn by our graphic designer Erica Durtschi, it was the image that came to mind most readily when we were discussing our coverage of the Safe Streets Summit happening this coming week. Too many cyclists and pedestrians are hit and killed by drivers every year, even in our own community. Read about that story in our News section, along with the story of a deadly shooting in downtown Bend that left a young college student—a recent transplant and a person of color—dead. As that situation unfolds, expect more coverage that aims to answer the many questions locals have about the young man's death and the arrest of the shooter. It's a heavy load sometimes to dive into these stories, but it's part of our ongoing mandate to dive into the stories Central Oregon is talking about most and to try to make sense of them in our weekly news-magazine format.