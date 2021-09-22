CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks Not Looking to Create Own DeFi Alternatives – Investment Banker

By Fredrik Vold
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite “massive” opportunities for investment banks in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, banks are not necessarily looking to build their own systems or alternatives to existing DeFi protocols, a head of corporate development at JPMorgan claims. Speaking during a panel discussion on the second day of crypto research firm Messari’s...

