Bend, OR

New Code Changes: Some Will be Welcome. Others Will Require a Change of Mindset.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, the Bend City Council did its first reading—essentially one of two rounds of voting—on the changes to city code prompted by Oregon House Bill 2001. Under that 2019 bill, cities can no longer allow single-family zoning; so duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and cottage clusters can no longer be excluded from neighborhoods zoned as residential. While changes to city codes don't often register on regular people's radars, these code changes will be felt, slowly, by everyone in the city.

