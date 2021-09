LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was quite the joyous occasion for 30-year-old CJ Vergara as he not only celebrated a win, but also a life-changing endeavor. “I was terrified leading up to this fight, because of the pressure that came with it, this fight was make-or-break for my career. I win this fight and I take the next step to further my career or lose this fight and go back to the regionals, fight for less money have to claw my way back to those higher fights,” CJ told us.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO