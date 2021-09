This feels like one of the more auspicious starts to a season of Big Ten football. While Illinois is in the familiar position of waiting to see if the new coach can back into a bowl at 6-6 in three years, Northwestern is in an odd year, Indiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska have already picked up conference losses and Purdue couldn’t quite get it done, the rest of the fanbases still harbor some grandiose dreams (Purdue and Wisconsin might be included, and Nebraska has the opportunity to wake them back up!)

