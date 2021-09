Flint and Lapeer are ready to rally around Andre Rison and Jake Long during their bid to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall just introduced their "Modern Era Nominees" for the potential class of 2022. The HOF announced the list, which consists of 122 players, including Andre Rison and Jake Long. The voting is going on right now, and that list of 122 will be narrowed to only 25 semifinalists in November, and again to 15 finalists in January. We can worry about those steps later, because for now we need to get voting.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO