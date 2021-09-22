CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

Remembering Amanda Nutt

By Editor
jpinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, teachers, and families across the Caverna School District have spent the last week remembering and honoring the life of high school teacher, Amanda Nutt. Nutt, who passed away Tuesday, as a result of complications from Covid-19, had been with the Caverna Independent School District for 6 years. In a biography of herself for GoTeachKY, she stated that she chose to become a teacher in order to give students what she didn’t have in school.

