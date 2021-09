Despite it being R.E.M.‘s 40th anniversary this year, frontman Michael Stipe said the band — who split in 2011 — is done for good…. “We will never reunite. We decided when we split up that that would just be really tacky and probably money-grabbing, which might be the impetus for a lot of bands to get back together. We don’t really need that, and I’m really happy that we just have the legacy of the 32 years of work that we have.”

