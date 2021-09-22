Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested in Madison by Undercover Detectives

A man wanted for attempted homicide and deemed to be a danger to the community was arrested on Tuesday by The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings (TITANS) Unit. TITANS detectives along with SWAT were able to successfully bring Johntonn Collins, 20, into custody after locating him at a home on Odette Street in Madison.

A search warrant was conducted on the residence where TITANS detectives found a 9mm handgun, multiple extended magazines, 15 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

On September 15, Collins had gotten into an argument with a man at the Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue. The 42-year-old victim turned to walk away from Collins when he was shot in the back. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his midsection along with a broken hip and pelvis as a result of the shooting.

TITANS detectives were also able to link Collins’ handgun to another shooting from February at the Riverchase Apartment complex where a 60-year-old man was shot in the back of the head while inside of his home. Video of the incident showed that a gunfight ensued outside of the victim’s residence, resulting in him being struck. After Collins was taken into custody on Tuesday he admitted to being involved in that incident.

Additionally, Collins was found to be involved in an aggravated assault this past July where he threatened a woman on two separate occasions with a handgun.

Collins has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He is currently being held on a $555,000 bond.