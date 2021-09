In celebration of her first studio album Been Doin It For A Bit, we’re diving into the songs you need to know by Ruby Fields. As you ought to know by now, Ruby Fields is absolutely top-tier when it comes to some good indie-punk songs. On the scene since 2018 with her debut EP Your Dad’s Opinion For Dinner, we’ve seen her skyrocket to the forefront of the airwaves with an ARIA Platinum certification, as well as being nominated for triple j Unearthed Artist Of The Year, as well as having ‘Dinosaurs’ reach an astonishing #9 in the 2018 Hottest 100.

