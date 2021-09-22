CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — It's confirmed: More than 1 million Michiganders have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year, according to state health department data. That means about one in 10 Michigan residents has battled the highly contagious form of the coronavirus in the past 18 months. And that doesn't include at least another 123,000 suspected cases of COVID-19.

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
U.S. hospitals struggle under weight of COVID-19 cases

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia saw record COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday a cases as the virus continued to disrupt life across the United States. WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., reported the state had 955 hospitalizations, an increase of 33 patients from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care rose to 292, an increase of 15 from Friday.
COVID-19 surpasses 1918 flu as deadliest pandemic in U.S. history

For more than a century, the 1918 flu held that grim distinction. Here’s what made that outbreak so devastating. COVID-19 is now the deadliest disease in American history, surpassing the death toll of the devastating 1918 flu pandemic. More than 676,000 people in the United States have lost their lives to the disease in the last year and a half since the World Health Organization first declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.
Alameda COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alameda: 1. 2314 Santa Clara Ave (510) 523-4929; 2. 885 Island Dr A (510) 865-2155; 3. 931 Marina Village Pkwy (510) 523-3504; 4. 2700 Fifth St (510) 214-0932; 5. 2227 S Shore Center 510-863-9004; 6. 867 Island Dr 510-747-1647;
These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
OHA: Oregon COVID-19 cases surpasses 300,000 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday that the state has surpassed 300,000 cases of the virus. OHA reported 4,700 new cases from a 3-day period between September 10-12. That brings the total to 301,504. In that time frame 32 deaths were reported bring the state’s...
Onslow County reports most COVID-19 cases in day since start of pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County continues to see a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, 451 new cases were reported along with three new deaths. This is the highest number of COVID cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Onslow County’s positivity rate has also increased to 15.5% over the past week, while the rest of the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 11.9 percent.
COVID-19 toll in US surpasses 1918 pandemic deaths

The number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic, a milestone many experts say was avoidable after the arrival of vaccines. The U.S. has reported 675,446 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data — more than the 675,000 that are estimated to have died a century earlier.
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,029 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 990 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 27, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,029 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 990 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/JoYryAo8uk — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 27, 2021 The four new deaths happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18. All were 65 years or older. There have been 8,099 total hospitalizations and 119,718 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,132. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
